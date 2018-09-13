Tel Aviv chosen to host Eurovision Song Contest

The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Tel Aviv next year, organisers have announced.

The Israeli government initially insisted on holding the competition in Jerusalem but following a backlash over the US recognition of Jerusalem as its capital and a fear of boycotts, it dropped the demand.

A Eurovision spokesman said they chose Tel Aviv, Israel’s cultural and commercial capital, because of its “creative and compelling bid”.

The Host City for the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 is...



🎉 Tel Aviv, Israel 🇮🇱



🔵 Semi-final 1 - 14 May

🔵 Semi-final 2 - 16 May

🔵 Grand Final - 18 May



Israel won the Eurovision this year with a flashy pop tune called Toy by Netta Barzilai, who dazzled viewers with her feminist lyrics, unconventional appearance and signature chicken dance.

Her victory earned Israel the right to host next year’s contest.

- Press Association