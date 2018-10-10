‘Technical issue’ blamed for live BBC News channel airing recorded programming

The BBC was forced to run previously recorded content on its live news channel due to a technical issue.

Viewers were left baffled when BBC News’s Afternoon Live programme showed repeated programming from an hour beforehand, along with a small “recorded” banner visible on the top left of the screen.

However, the correct time remained at the bottom of the screen despite the system failure.

Due to a technical issue we're currently running recorded programming on our live news channels. We're working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible. The BBC News website is operating normally. — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) October 10, 2018

A BBC spokesman said: “Due to a technical issue, we’re currently running recorded programming on our live news channels.

“We’re working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible. The BBC News website is operating normally.”

It looks like the BBC News Channel is playing out a repeat of the 2pm hour. pic.twitter.com/NSbs7fRG5O — TV Newsroom (@TVNewsroom) October 10, 2018

The issue appeared to last for around one hour before the news channel returned to air.

- Press Association