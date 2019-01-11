Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Cazzie David celebrate ’20wineteen’
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Cazzie David celebrated “20wineteen” together.
Pop star Swift, 29, shared a selfie of the trio to Instagram showing her holding up a wine glass while David, the daughter of US comedian Larry David, smiled and actress Gomez held a coffee mug.
It was captioned: “20wineteen.”
Swift is known for her group of famous friends – or “squad” – and also counts Camila Cabello as a close pal.
She is believed to be in Los Angeles with British boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who attended the Golden Globes on Sunday for his film The Favourite.
It is a rare Instagram appearance for Gomez, who in September announced an hiatus from social media amid reports about her mental health.
She shared a selfie with her 143 million Instagram followers before reminding them that “negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings”.
David, 25, is the former girlfriend of Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.
- Press Association
