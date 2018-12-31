Taylor Swift fans claim she ‘saved 2018’ with Netflix tour special

Taylor Swift fans claim the singer has “saved 2018” with her Netflix concert film.

The singer released the footage of her 2018 Reputation stadium tour, filmed in Dallas, Texas, on the streaming service on New Year’s Eve.

Shortly afterwards #repTourNetflix started trending on Twitter, with one fan writing: “ok anyway, I never thought I was gonna cry while watching a tour documentary so well, @taylornation13 that’s $1,00,00,000 in emotional damages. You’ll be hearing from my lawyer soon.”

ok anyway, I never thought I was gonna cry while watching a tour documentary so well, @taylornation13 that's $1,00,00,000 in emotional damages. You'll be hearing from my lawyer soon. 💋#repTourNetflix — ʙᴇᴇ🐝 (@reputationswxft) December 31, 2018

Another fan wrote: “taylor swift saved 2018 with #repTourNetflix,” and another said: “THIS MOVIE SAVED MY 2018 THANK YOU TAYLOR.”

taylor swift saved 2018 with #repTourNetflix — bet wants to meet taylor (@ohsosweetay) December 31, 2018

#repTourNetflix THIS MOVIE SAVED MY 2018 THANK YOU TAYLOR — αdα (@lohadaaa) December 31, 2018

Another fan added: “@taylorswift13 just saved both 2018 and 2019 in one go. Just like that.”

Another fan thanked the film’s director Paul Dudgale, writing: “@thepauldugdale absolutely ADORE the #repTourNetflix movie! Thank you so much for capturing one of my most cherished memories in such a beautiful way, and for giving us all a way to hold on to the memories. Happy new year!”

@thepauldugdale absolutely ADORE the #repTourNetflix movie! Thank you so much for capturing one of my most cherished memories in such a beautiful way, and for giving us all a way to hold on to the memories. Happy new year! ☺️❤️ #reptourwatchparty @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 — nezzie (@imcalledvanessa) December 31, 2018

Yet another said: “thank you for such a GORGEOUS end of the year The film is amazing I’m sobbing,” while another said: “Thank you Netflix for the #repTourNetflix now I’m gonna watch it everyday.”

@Netflix, @taylorswift13

thank you for such a GORGEOUS end of the year

The film is amazing

I’m sobbing#repTourNetflix #repTourWatchParty — максим 🐍 (@maximkhafaev) December 31, 2018

Thank you Netflix for the #repTourNetflix now I'm gonna watch it everyday — Anis Syifa (@syifashoib) December 31, 2018

Swift announced the concert special in an Instagram post on December 13, writing: “Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes! Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while… the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour!

“The entire concert film will premiere on @netflix at 12:01AM PST December 31.

“You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year.

“I also got to share the stage with such wildly talented people @camila_cabello, @charli_xcx, my band and dancers who shine so brightly in this film. You’re the best. Thank you for everything.”

- Press Association