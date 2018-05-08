Taylor Swift and Katy Perry appear to put their feud to bed

The feud between pop megastars Taylor Swift and Katy Perry appears to be over.

Swift, who is due to start her hotly anticipated Reputation Tour, posted a video to her Instagram story showing a package containing an olive branch and a written note titled “Hey old friend”.

The video was captioned “Thank you Katy”.

Swift and Perry reportedly fell out in a row over backing dancers (Taylor Swift/Instagram)

Swift said in the video: “I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch.

“This means so much to me.”

Swift and Perry reportedly fell out in a row over backing dancers and are both said to have addressed the feud through their music.

Swift’s Bad Blood is thought to be about Perry, while Perry’s Swish Swish is said to be about Swift.

It appears Katy Perry sent Taylor Swift an olive branch to end their long-running feud (Ian West/PA)

Swift is in Arizona, where she will be performing the first date of her Reputation Tour.

She is set to be supported on tour by Camila Cabello and British singer Charli XCX.

Both stars have used social media to post messages of support to Swift ahead of the maiden concert.

DAY 1 OF THE REPUTATION TOUR!!!!!! Here’s a lil 2014 throwback to celebrate!!!!! I’m so excitedddd! Flying to Arizona right now!!!! Aghhhhh I can’t wait! Shout out 2 legend @taylorswift for having me!!! This is gonna be fun 💕 A post shared by CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) on May 8, 2018 at 9:40am PDT

The tour will support her worldwide hit album Reputation, which spawned the single Look What You Made Me Do.

Perry made headlines on Monday after appearing at the Met Gala in New York City wearing a pair of angel wings.

