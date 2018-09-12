Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran joke about Drake beating them at AMAs

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have shared a joke about Drake beating them at the American Music Awards (AMAs).

The chart-topping pair are both nominated in categories including tour of the year, artist of the year and favourite album, and rapper Drake also has several nods.

US star Swift, 28, posted a video on Instagram showing her and British singer Sheeran discussing the awards as they hiked together.

View this post on Instagram Safe to say whoever wins the AMA for fav pop/rock album will be an artist who writes songs about love and heartbreak 😂 YOU get to decide who it’ll be. Vote at the link in my bio @AMAs A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Sep 12, 2018 at 12:06pm PDT

Sheeran tells her: “Taylor, the AMA nominations just came out.

“It’s me, you and Drake.”

They both politely insist “you’re going to win”, before smiling and saying together: “Drake’s going to win.”

Drake (Ian West/PA)

The clip also shows Swift teasing Sheeran, 27, about their hike.

“You OK, bro?” she asks him as they both climb a hill, and the Shape Of You singer makes a rude gesture at the camera.

As both stars pant slightly, Swift asks: “It’s called exercise – have you ever done cardio?

“Strumming at your guitar doesn’t count!”

- Press Association