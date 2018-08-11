Taylor Lautner praises sister for bravery after heart surgery

Twilight actor Taylor Lautner has said his sister Makena is “so much braver” than he is after she underwent heart surgery.

The star, 26, shared a photograph on Instagram of his sister lying in bed in the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles as he leans over and kisses her forehead.

He wrote: “2nd heart procedure is finally a MASSIVE success. Couldn’t possibly look up to this little/not so little girl any more.

“You are much braver than I @makenalautner.. Love you so.”

Last month, Lautner wished her a happy 20th birthday by sharing a photograph of them both as children.

He wrote: “HAPPY 20th BIRTHDAY to this cool cucumber who inspires me every single day. One day I hope to grow up as cool as you. Love you more @makenalautner.”

His sister is an aspiring volleyball player, who gave a TEDx talk in 2016 about her recovery from surgery after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament.

In the talk, she revealed she had been diagnosed with a rare condition called SVT, which causes her heart to beat more than 300 beats per minute.

- Press Association
