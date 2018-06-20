Taron Egerton shares first look at Elton John film
Taron Egerton has given fans their first glimpse at the upcoming Elton John biopic.
The actor – who plays a young Elton in Rocketman – posted a picture, apparently from the set, on Twitter.
The image shows the shadow of a man wearing two huge wings.
Here we go. #Rocketman @eltonofficial @ParamountPics pic.twitter.com/7Klq49UqdK— Taron Egerton (@TaronEgerton) June 20, 2018
It was captioned: “Here we go.
“#Rocketman @eltonofficial @ParamountPics.”
The film is expected to chart Elton’s career, following as he went from being a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music to becoming a global superstar.
- Press Association
