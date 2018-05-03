Taron Egerton revealed as Robin Hood in first teaser

Kingsman star Taron Egerton can be seen swinging on ropes, wielding a bow and arrow and stealing bags of gold in the first trailer for the new big screen version of Robin Hood.

In the teaser, mystery surrounds the identity of the hooded vigilante and Egerton suggests a bounty on his head until he is caught or killed.

Fight hard, aim straight, and steal back what’s yours. @TaronEgerton, @IAmJamieFoxx, @EveHewson, Jamie Dornan, and Ben Mendelsohn star in #RobinHoodMovie, coming to theaters November 21. Watch the NEW teaser trailer now! pic.twitter.com/AtV22uVQAR — Robin Hood - 2018 (@robinhoodmovie) May 3, 2018

He also describes the unknown man as “a smash-and-grabber and nothing more”, until he pulls back his hood later in the trailer and it is revealed that he is indeed Robin Hood.

The footage also shows Jamie Foxx as Little John, Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlet and Ben Mendelsohn as the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Eve Hewson, the daughter of U2 frontman Bono and activist Alison Hewson, stars as Maid Marian.

The revolution begins with him. @TaronEgerton is Robin Hood. Coming to theaters November 21. #RobinHoodMovie pic.twitter.com/CzhF7g3hMs — Robin Hood - 2018 (@robinhoodmovie) May 3, 2018

The teaser hints at the romantic relationship between Robin and Marian but also features Egerton jumping off buildings, riding horses, swinging on ropes and starting fires.

Robin Hood, directed by Otto Bathurst, is due for release in UK cinemas on November 23.

- Press Association