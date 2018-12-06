Taoiseach to talk Brexit and General Election on Late Late Show as Friday's line-up revealed

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will be on the Late Late Show tomorrow night to discuss his time spent as leader of Fine Gael.

The Taoiseach will join Ryan Tubridy to talk about issues such as Brexit and the chances of an early General Election.

Also appearing on the show will be singers Michael Bublé and Daniel O'Donnell.

While comedian David Walliams will be on to talk about his success as a book writer.

