Take That’s Mark Owen sings Happy Birthday to himself

Take That star Mark Owen sang Happy Birthday to himself as he turned 47.

The singer-songwriter celebrated the milestone on Sunday and marked the occasion by sharing a video of him singing “Happy Birthday to me” on Instagram.

Owen also thanked his fans for their messages on his big day, saying he could “feel the love”.

“I just wanted to say a massive thank you for all the lovely messages I have received today for my birthday,” said the star.

“I appreciate it so much.

“You are very kind and I can feel the love.”

- Press Association

