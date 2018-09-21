Take That announce Irish date on 30th anniversary tour

Take That have announced a 'greatest hits' tour to celebrate the band's 30th anniversary next year.

The massive UK and Ireland stadium tour will come to the 3Arena in Dublin on April 29.

The band will be joined by Risk Astley on the tour

Take That have also confirmed the release of 'Odyssey', a re-imagined greatest hits album.

The journey continues… #TT30



To celebrate 30 years as a band we reimagined some of our favourite songs, wrote a couple of new ones and we'll be playing them live at our UK Arena and Stadium tour next year! 🎶 https://t.co/S3jD6EJwMS pic.twitter.com/iwtr60CgrJ — Take That (@takethat) September 21, 2018

Digital Desk