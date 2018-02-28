T-Pain proved with one tweet that he has the perfect marriage

In case you were wondering what the perfect marriage looks like, singer T-Pain might have the answer.

The American rapper admitted he and his wife try to get to bed early, but often get distracted by looking at cat gifs together until the early hours of the morning.

The singer, who has performed with DJ Khaled, Akon and Lil Wayne, has been married to Amber Najm since 2003, and the couple have three children. His real name is Faheem Rashad Najm.

The message about his wife has been retweeted more than 21,000 times, with social media users rushing to reply with their favourite cat pictures.

Many have been commenting on how relatable, and not at all rock n roll, the adorable tweet is.

And in case T-Pain is still looking for a favourite cat gif…

