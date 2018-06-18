SZA thanks doctors and reveals her voice is not permanently damaged

American singer-songwriter SZA has thanked doctors and revealed she has not suffered permanent damage from a vocal injury.

The 27-year-old was left fearing for her career after being diagnosed with swollen vocal cords in May but is now preparing to perform at the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware.

To think this was a yr ago gives me anxiety and acute indigestion. I can’t think of what to say other than too much . Maybe words later? For now I jus wanna thank @iam_c_lang @somethingnebula @thankgod4cody @sageaflocka @iamstillpunch @dangerookipawaa @rcarecords and everyone at @topdawgent for your undying patience with me . THANK YOU TO EVERY SOUL THAT EVER BUMPED A CUT AND CAUGHT A VIBE!! (or an attitude 😬🤷🏾‍♀️)YOU’VE CHANGED MY LIFE IN WAYS I ONLY PRAYED ABOUT . Thank you for allowing me to serve someone other than myself . I Promise to keep serving. Promise to keep surprising u . Promise to keep surprising myself . I love everyone ❤️ #CTRLANNIVERSARY 🙏🏾 #TDE A post shared by SZA (@sza) on Jun 10, 2018 at 7:33am PDT

Although she previously said her voice was “permanently injured”, the star has now told fans that is not the case.

Firstly I wanna thank everyone for sending me loving kindness and extending your energy my direction .Thank u for your prayers, I feel them and deeply appreciate you 🙏🏾❤️ I love you. — SZA (@sza) June 17, 2018

She tweeted: “Firstly I wanna thank everyone for sending me loving kindness and extending your energy my direction .Thank u for your prayers, I feel them and deeply appreciate you I love you.

“Thank u to the incredible team of Doctors and vocal technicians that have taken time to see me over the last few weeks in every city.”

Thank u to the incredible team of Doctors and vocal technicians that have taken time to see me over the last few weeks in every city. I’m blessed to say my voice is not permanently damaged and i’ve been working daily to get back. Slowly but surely. — SZA (@sza) June 17, 2018

SZA, whose real name is Solana Imani Rowe, added: “I’m blessed to say my voice is not permanently damaged and I’ve been working daily to get back. Slowly but surely.”

Born in Missouri, SZA released her debut album, Ctrl, in 2017 to critical and commercial acclaim.

- Press Association