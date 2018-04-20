Swedish DJ Avicii found dead aged 28, publicist confirms

DJ and producer Avicii has died at the age of 28.

He was found dead in Muscat, Oman earlier this afternoon.

His representative has released a statement, saying the family is devastated.

Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, retired from live performing in 2016 for health reasons.

In a statement, the 28-year-old's publicist Diana Baron has said: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii.

"He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

Irish DJ and producer Martin Guilfoyle is shocked by the news.

He said: "He played every festival you can think of around the world. He has the greatest dance record of all time with Levels.

"He started off as Tim Bergin putting out songs like Seek Bromance, he only recently released an album.

"He took time off two years ago for health reasons, to work on music and forget touring.

"This news just has me absolutely shook."

This is a breaking news story, more as we get it.

- Digital Desk