Suspect arrested over rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death

Police in Florida have arrested a man over the fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion.

Broward Sheriff's Office said 22-year-old Dedrick Devonshay Williams, of Pompano Beach, was arrested shortly before 7pm on Wednesday.

XXXTentacion

The 20-year-old rapper was ambushed by two suspects as he left an upscale motor sports dealership on Monday afternoon. He was shot while in his sports car.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder without premeditation.

He is being held without bond in Broward County Jail.

PA