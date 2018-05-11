Susie Dent shared a story of a mangled idiom and the replies are hilarious
Countdown star Susie Dent is well-known for sharing topical and amusing word play on Twitter and a recent story of hers has inspired others to share their amusing tales.
The Dictionary Corner whizz shared a chuckle-worthy moment between two women in a queue, where one of the women got a well-known idiom a little bit wrong.
In a queue and the lady in front of me has just summarised a story to her friend: 'The crotch of the matter is her attitude'. I think this may now rival 'let's cut to the cheese'.— Susie Dent (@susie_dent) May 10, 2018
Dent’s fans reacted with glee to her eavesdropping, adding some funny mixed-up idioms and malapropisms of their own.
Someone said 'going off on a tandem' to me yesterday, which made me chuckle.— Jane Zara (@janeezara) May 10, 2018
Or, as my friend's mother once yelled to her across aisles at the supermarket: "I've got a boner to pick with you!"— Kim Baker 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 (@kislanykim) May 10, 2018
My son once got ‘a round of the claws’ at school.— karen (@pinkemmyel) May 10, 2018
My personal fave was "if I ask for a payrise they'll laugh me out of the window"— okBetty 🌿 (@poca_loco) May 10, 2018
It’s amazing how many of them involve animals.
I used to work with a guy who mixed and matched his idioms. Once accused me of 'opening a can of hot worms'— Jeff (@gingergaffer) May 10, 2018
Sounds like a moo point to me.— Graeme Hall (@graeme_hall) May 10, 2018
Almost as good as 'That's a gibbon' isn't it @daveshow93— Georgie Haines (@woody2394) May 10, 2018
Reminds me of a work colleague who declared that she was not going to be "a prawn in anybody's game!" https://t.co/MMJkESNBhH— Louise Allen (@LouiseRegency) May 10, 2018
It’s not the first time Dent has tweeted about mangled idioms – these ones are so common you probably hadn’t even realised they’re wrong.
Our mangled idioms:— Susie Dent (@susie_dent) April 30, 2018
head over heels (originally 'heels over head')
have your cake and eat it (originally 'eat your cake and have your cake')
a matter of life and death ('life OR death')
cheap at half the price ('cheap at twice the price')
and...don't eat with your mouth full.
