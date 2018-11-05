Susanna Reid teased by Piers Morgan over new romance

Piers Morgan has teased Susanna Reid about her new romance after she was pictured with her football chairman boyfriend Steve Parish.

The presenter, 47, was snapped with Parish, 53, at a Crystal Palace match at the weekend.

Morgan, returning to Good Morning Britain after a short break, took the opportunity to tease his co-host about the headlines on her lovelife. Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid (Ian West/PA)

“So many interesting things I had to catch up on,” he said, holding up a front page.

“Here we go, here we go,” Reid replied.

Morgan joked that the Crystal Palace chairman sounded a little like him.

“It said that you found love with somebody who is 53 years old, I am 53, born in 1965, I was born in 1965, been married before and with kids, another box ticked,” he said.

Newspapers have been speculating about Susanna’s dating life - and we think Piers might be a little bit jealous! @susannareid100 | @piersmorgan | @alexberesfordTV pic.twitter.com/YsndJ5GGDe — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 5, 2018

“Did you think I’d fallen in love with you?” Reid asked.

“Well, handsome, wealthy, successful, big passion for London football club… I was reading all this and thinking, ‘Good God she’s come out!'” Morgan joked.

“Finally I’ve seen the light,” his co-host quipped.

Reid and Parish were snapped at Stamford Bridge to watch Crystal Palace play Chelsea at the weekend.

The mother-of-three split from her partner Dominic Cotton in 2014 following a 16-year relationship.

She recently told You magazine: “I’m back in the game. I’m definitely open to dating again. This is the right time.”- Press Association