Susanna Reid hails supporters after hitting out at ‘unkind’ trolls

Susanna Reid has thanked her fans for their support after she was forced to defend herself against Twitter trolls.

The Good Morning Britain presenter highlighted the thousands of people who had liked her previous message, in which she hit out at online bullies who frequently send her “unkind” messages.

She tweeted: “WOW the good people of Twitter RALLIED. Thank-you ALL for your responses. 16k likes means that for any ONE person targeting you, there are at least SIXTEEN THOUSAND people who say they are with you. Big hugs to ALL.

Yes - even the bullies. Something hurts you - I get it. — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) March 3, 2018

“Yes – even the bullies. Something hurts you – I get it.”

The TV star had initially written in a post: “Remember: people say things on the internet they wouldn’t have the courage to say to your face. I have NEVER had anyone say – directly – anything as unkind as some of the stuff I get tweeted.

“And NOTHING in my professional life stops me from saying this.”

The message was liked more than 16,000 times and shared more than 1,500 times.

She also responded to a person who had suggested she only retweets messages of criticism to get her followers and her GMB co-star Piers Morgan to “pile in on anyone who disagrees” with her.

a) So that anyone who might be thinking of doing the same, knows my position on this

Reid fired back, saying that she retweets such messages “so that anyone who might be thinking of doing the same, knows my position on this”.

She added: “I can definitely ask people to be kinder on the internet regardless of what you think of anyone else I work with.”