Susan Sarandon blames ‘corporate takeover’ for sexism and racism in Hollywood

Susan Sarandon has blamed Hollywood’s “corporate takeover” for racism, sexism and ageism in the industry.

The actress, 71, made the comment on Friday during a discussion in Sydney, Australia, as part of the Tropfest short film festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The industry magazine reported that Sarandon blamed the increasing prevalence of remakes on a “lack of imagination” and the “corporate takeover of making films”.

Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment and assault by several women (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“This is why we have so much sexism and racism and ageism in Hollywood,” she added.

“There’s a lot of businessmen that are making decisions, not people who necessarily love movies. This is where you get casting by how many followers you have on Instagram.”

The US actress’s comments come as Hollywood continues to see a reckoning over its treatment of women in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

She previously praised Cara Delevingne’s bravery after the model became one of dozens of women to speak out about the disgraced movie mogul.

Delevingne claimed Weinstein asked her to kiss another woman and made advances to her in a hotel room meeting.

Weinstein, 65, is being investigated by police in London, New York and Los Angeles. He denies any allegation of non-consensual sex.