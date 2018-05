SuRie’s Eurovision stage invader released on bail and awaiting charges

The man who invaded the stage during UK contestant SuRie’s performance at the Eurovision Song Contest has been released on bail and is awaiting charges.

SuRie was performing her song Storm when the person, wearing a black and red bandana and slogan t-shirt, snatched the microphone from her hands during the live broadcast at the event in Lisbon, Portugal on Saturday night.

A statement from Eurovision’s operator, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), said: “The stage invader was questioned by police immediately following the incident, and then held in custody until Monday May 14 when he was seen in court in Lisbon.

“He has now been released on bail, with charges pending the result of an ongoing police inquiry.

Well, I've always said anything can happen at Eurovision ... 🤷‍♀️ — SuRie (@surieofficial) May 12, 2018

“The EBU, RTP and Portuguese Authorities take security very seriously and an investigation into what happened is ongoing.”

The EBU had previously confirmed the intruder – who had shouted “We demand freedom” while on the stage – had been taken into police custody for questioning.

A spokesman for the EBU said on Sunday that the man gained access to the stage by climbing “into the camera run”.

He then “reached the main stage via the bridge, pursued by security”, the spokesman continued.

They said he was “removed off stage after seven seconds” and was being questioned by police, and that an investigation was taking place.

SuRie, who ended up coming 24th out of 26 countries at the event, refused the chance to sing again after her performance was disrupted.

On Monday, the 29-year-old singer told ITV’s This Morning that she had not been scared by the invasion, which saw her left without a microphone for several seconds.

“There wasn’t any time to feel fear,” she said.

“He was suddenly there, security were on him as quick as he was on me, he got the mic for a few seconds, that was out of my hands, but the song was still going.

“The backing vocalists were still singing, the crowd was still chanting, so I just turned upstage for a moment but I was still clapping and cheering with the crowd, I just didn’t have the mic.

“I turned back and saw the mic on the floor, and I thought, ‘well thats mine, I’ll finish this song’.”

