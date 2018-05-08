Support acts announced for Bruno Mars in Marlay Park

Bruno Mars has announced who will be supporting him for his upcoming Dublin show.

The Multiple Grammy Award winner brings his 24K Magic World Tour to Marlay Park on July 12.

He will be joined on that date by special guests Sister Sledge and DNCE.

Sister Sledge has amassed a string of Gold and Platinum records, accumulating total sales of over 15,000,000 worldwide.

DNCE are best known for their 4x certified platinum-selling breakout smash "Cake By The Ocean". The song has had over 1 billion streams worldwide.

Tickets for the gig are still available from ticketmaster.ie.

Digital Desk