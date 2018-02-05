Super Bowl gives Justin Timberlake a chart boost

Justin Timberlake is on course to score this week’s highest new album entry after his dazzling Super Bowl show.

The singer – who gave the half-time performance at the sporting event – is at number two with his new collection Man Of The Woods, said the Official Charts Company.

At the mid-week stage of the chart week, the new release is 5,000 combined sales behind The Greatest Showman soundtrack, which is proving to have strong staying power as it gears up for a fifth week at the summit.

Two other new entries look set for the Top five – Simple Minds’ 18th studio album Walk Between Worlds, which is at three, and Technology from Bedford rockers Don Broco, which is at four.

Drake (Ian West/PA)

In the singles chart, rap superstar Drake is facing competition from London band Rudimental, whose new single These Days is challenging for the top spot.

The track, which features Jess Glynne and Macklemore, has soared from 11 to two. It is currently 5,000 combined sales behind Drake’s latest single, God’s Plan.

Rudimental last reached the top of the Official Singles Chart in 2013, with Waiting All Night featuring Ella Eyre.

Timberlake’s Super Bowl show has also given him a boost in the singles chart, where two tracks from Man Of The Woods have started to climb.

Say Something featuring Chris Stapleton is up 10 places to 22, and Filthy is up 13 to number 33.