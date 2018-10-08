Suits star Patrick J Adams says it’s ‘a brave new world’ as he becomes a father

Former Suits star Patrick J Adams and his wife Troian Bellisario have welcomed a baby girl.

The actor – who starred in the hit US legal drama with the Duchess of Sussex – announced the happy news on Instagram.

“The world just got 8lbs heavier,” wrote Adams, 37, alongside a picture of both his wife’s and the newborn’s hand.

“Thank you to everyone who fought for and protected our privacy during this incredible and beautiful time in our lives.

“Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this.

“I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment.

“We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear.

“It’s a brand new day and a brave new world and they are both beautiful.”

Adams and Pretty Little Liars star Bellisario, 32, were married in 2016 after dating for around five years.

The actor starred as Meghan Markle’s love interest in Suits from 2011 until earlier this year, when both exited the series before her wedding to Prince Harry.

Th pair were original cast members of the show, playing couple Rachel Zane and Mike Ross.- Press Association