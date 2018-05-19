Suits fans are excited about spotting the show’s stars at the Royal wedding

Meghan Markle made her name in legal drama Suits and her co-stars were among the guests at the royal wedding.

But for fans of the show it’s a chance to see the team from Pearson Hardman/Specter/Litt in a different sort of suit as royalty and Hollywood merge.

Patrick Adams, who played Ms Markle’s husband Mike in the show, has been Instagramming ahead of the ceremony much to the fandom’s delight.

And fans are seeing the wedding as everything from the start of the show’s eighth season, a crossover with The Crown, and a full-on spin-off.

(Ian West/PA)

(Ian West/PA)

Move over Mike Ross.

