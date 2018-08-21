Stylist Susannah Constantine and actor Charles Venn join Strictly line-up

TV fashion stylist Susannah Constantine and Casualty actor Charles Venn have been added to the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Presenter and writer Constantine is best known for scrutinising people’s style in What Not To Wear with Trinny Woodall. They also fronted Trinny and Susannah Undress and Undress the Nation.

The 56-year-old has appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show as a style expert and penned a number of fashion advice books with Woodall, as well as a novel that was released last year.

We hope her dance moves are as strong as her wardrobe 💃🏼 Ready to strut her stuff in *a lot* of sequins, it's Susannah Constantine! #Strictly https://t.co/rApMy6Hrrd pic.twitter.com/QqmBOtDvPR — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 21, 2018

Constantine said: “I hope to prove pigs can fly (dance). Sick with nerves and jangling with excitement.”

Venn has played nurse Jacob Masters in the hospital drama since 2015.

Prior to that, he played Ray Dixon in EastEnders in 2012 until 2013, and has also had roles in Footballers’ Wives and Dream Team.

Venn, 45, said: “Dancing on Strictly is going to be quite a challenge but life’s all about testing yourself so there’s lots to look forward to, let the games begin..!”

🚨🚑 We have a Casualty... star joining #Strictly! From Holby to Elstree, say hello to Charles Venn aka @ChuckyVenn ✨ https://t.co/0juvDosun6 pic.twitter.com/jymKMVYKSo — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 21, 2018

The duo were unveiled as the 14th and 15th contestants for the reality series together on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

The other celebrities announced to appear on the competition include Blue star Lee Ryan, singer Ashley Roberts, newsreader Kate Silverton, comedian Seann Walsh, documentary presenter Stacey Dooley, This Morning’s Dr Ranj Singh and former cricketer Graeme Swann.

It's time for the big reveal... Susannah Constantine and Casualty star Charles Venn aka @ChuckyVenn are ready to strut their stuff on #Strictly ✨ pic.twitter.com/wSIJ1PijFd — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 21, 2018

Completing the line-up of stars hoping to waltz to glory are TV presenter Katie Piper, Steps singer Faye Tozer, Red Dwarf actor Danny John-Jules, YouTube star Joe Sugg, Paralympian Lauren Steadman and DJ Vick Hope.

The BBC said that more contestants will be announced in due course.

The new series will see presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman return, along with judges Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli, Dame Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel Horwood.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One in the autumn.

- Press Association