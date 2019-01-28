Stunned SAG winner Emily Blunt pays tribute to husband John Krasinski

A stunned Emily Blunt paid tribute to husband John Krasinski and their “two little poems” as she picked up a prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

A Quiet Place star Blunt was a surprise best supporting actress winner in a category containing The Favourite’s Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, Amy Adams for Vice and Margot Robbie for Mary Queen Of Scots.

On a disappointing night for British talent, London-born Blunt was also nominated for her leading role in Mary Poppins Returns but missed out to Glenn Close for The Wife. John Krasinski embraces wife Emily Blunt after she was named a winner at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

When her name was read out for her win, Blunt was visibly shocked and embraced Krasinski, who was also her director and co-star in thriller A Quiet Place.

Blunt hugged Weisz and Stone on her way up to collect the award, before paying tribute to Krasinski and the couple’s two daughters Hazel and Violet, who she referred to as the “little poems in our lives”.

She said: “Oh my goodness me. Guys, that truly has completely blown my slicked hair back.

“Thank you so so much, I’m so moved and completely lost for words and unprepared. A Quiet Place star Emily Blunt was a surprise winner at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

“I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced by heart directly, you are a stunning filmmaker.

“I am so lucky to work with you and to have done this film with you, thank you for giving me the part, you would have been in major trouble if you hadn’t so you didn’t really have an option.”

Blunt, who has also starred in The Devil Wears Prada and The Girls On The Train, said she may one day follow Krasinksi behind the camera and into the director’s chair. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski starred in A Quiet Place (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She said she has no immediate plans to direct a film but could make the switch in the future.

Speaking backstage, she said: “I have seen behind closed doors what it costs, emotionally and physically. I would like to do it one day, I am still learning and absorbing. Maybe one day.”

Blunt, 35, who married Krasinski in 2010, was also asked what advice she would give her younger self.

She said: “The main thing I’ve learned over the years, you’ve got to be open, you’ve got to be curious, you have to soak up the world. Don’t watch too many movies, get out there and experience life because you’re going to use it one day.”

Blunt added: “Who cares what people think?”

