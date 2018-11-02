Strictly’s Stacey Dooley was ready to ‘throw up’ after sickening injury

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Stacey Dooley has said she was on the verge of throwing up due to pain from her recent injury.

The presenter has been laid low with an injury that caused her to miss two days of training ahead of her next appearance on the dance floor with partner Kevin Clifton.

Dooley said she felt a niggle before hearing a sickening tear in her intercostal muscle, causing her to retch.

Speaking on BBC Two’s Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, Dooley said: “I could feel it niggling me. Then up the Monday I had this going on, and then bang, and I heard it tear.

“I was like, ‘I’m going to throw up’. You know when you hurt yourself so badly you think you’re going to throw up everywhere.

“There was a new choreographer, so I was embarrassed. I swallowed it. Sorry.”

Dooley posted a picture of herself on a hospital bed after the injury, but has now recovered enough to compete with a street and commercial dance on Saturday.- Press Association