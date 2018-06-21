Strictly’s Ola and James Jordan reportedly to star in Celebrity Coach Trip

Former Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan have reportedly been signed up for the revived Celebrity Coach Trip series.

According to The Sun, the pair will be part of a 10-day tour around Spain which will see them take part in holiday activities before a face-to-face vote-off at the end of the day.

Great night last night at The Dorchester Hotel Lots of money raised for charity and met some wonderful people too A post shared by James Jordan (@jamesjordan1978) on Jun 2, 2018 at 2:44am PDT

Joining the couple on the E4 show are Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson and James Dunmoreand, Towie’s Bobby Norris, singers Mutya Buena and Lisa Maffia, Celebs Go Dating agent Nadia Essex, and reality TV’s Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie, according to the newspaper.

A TV source said: “There is a lively bunch of celebs taking part, there’s bound to be a few clashes.”

The show is returning after a six-year absence and tour guide Brendan Sherrin warned the celebrities they will not be getting special treatment.

He said: “They’re used to the red carpet life, but they won’t be getting any special treatment on my coach.

“I’m sure they’ll be schmoozing away but it won’t be long until I start dishing out the red cards.”

- Press Association