Strictly’s Kevin Clifton would have ‘no problem’ with same-sex dance couples

Strictly Come Dancing’s Kevin Clifton has said he would be happy to be part of a same-sex couple on the BBC One show.

The professional was asked by a fan of the ballroom dancing show what he thinks of the debate.

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton (Joe Giddens/PA)

The 35-year-old wrote on Twitter: “Just to be clear, I’m not involved in any of these decisions.

“But if that’s what they wanted then I’d have no problem with it.”

Strictly has previously confirmed it has “no plans” to include same-sex couples on the show this year, with a spokesman for the series saying: “Strictly has chosen the longstanding ballroom dancing format of mixed-sex couples.”

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood has said the BBC should make the move on the hit show.

Craig Revel Horwood (Ian West/PA)

Another previous contestant, Rev Richard Coles, has argued that it makes “no sense” that anyone would resist having dancers of the same gender taking to the floor together.

Susan Calman, who is openly gay, was criticised by some on social media for not having a female professional partner.

Calman, who was partnered with Clifton last year, hit back: “I wanted to dance with a man. I am not being held hostage by the BBC. I’m still well gay and proud of it.”

- Press Association