Strictly’s Bruno ‘possessed by dancing demon’ during flamboyant feedback

Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli has said he “goes into some kind of zone” when he stands up to give elaborate critiques after performances on the show.

The 62-year-old has become known for his animated reactions during the BBC One show, which have frequently had head judge Shirley Ballas and previously Len Goodman, ducking to avoid his swinging arms.

Bruno Tonioli with the judges during a Halloween special (BBC/PA)

Tonioli said: “The standing up thing is that you go into some kind of zone.

“Sometimes I don’t remember what I have said. I become like someone else. I have to ask, ‘What did I say?’, and it’s like being possessed by a dancing demon.

“At a conference recently, they cut together 10 minutes of quotes. I completely forgot I’d said them. I just go for it”.

In November he will release his own DVD titled Strictly Come Dancing – Bruno’s Bellissimo Blackpool, a special commission that sees him pick his favourite dances from Strictly.

Talking about Blackpool, he said: “There’s something magical that happens there. The room has a sense of occasion.

“There is something in the air that always brings the performances to another level – good or bad. The good become better and the funny become funnier. Some theatres have a life of their own that seems to permeate into the performances.”

Every year Strictly contestants aim to make it to the Blackpool stage of the series, where they then perform in the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Asked about his favourite Strictly contestants, he said former McFly member Harry Judd, who won the 2011 series, and 2016 winner Ore Oduba stood out.

He said: “Some are particularly funny, like Ann Widdecombe or Ed Balls. Harry Judd is one of my favourites. Nobody expected him to be that good. He just kept surprising me with his abilities.

“Ore Oduba surprised me as well. Week after week, he was delivering performances I never expected. It’s what the show is all about – keeping the audience enthralled.”

Bruno’s Bellissimo Blackpool will be released on DVD on November 19 and is available to pre-order.

- Press Association