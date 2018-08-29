Strictly might be banning glitter make-up: 6 eco-friendly alternatives

Along with colourful costumes, dazzling dance routines, emotional celebrities and a few woeful attempts at the cha-cha-cha, glitter is an essential part of Strictly Come Dancing.

From the hair to the heels, there’s nothing that can’t be improved with a bit of sparkle, it seems.

So what would happen if the series, which returns to our screens this Saturday, banned glitter altogether?

According to reports, BBC producers have clamped down on the sparkly stuff because it’s an ecological hazard.

Glitter is a microplastic – classed as fragments less than 5mm long – which means it’s too small to be filtered out of waste water and can end up being eaten by fish and other marine animals.

It’s estimated that there may be 51 trillion fragments of microplastics in the world’s oceans, which is why microbeads (often found in beauty products) were banned by the government in the UK last year, and why some scientists are calling for glitter to go the same way.

On Strictly, the hair and make-up teams have reportedly used 150-litres of liquid glitter since the show started back in 2004, so is there an alternative?

@mollieking is back in the make-up chair one last time #strictly A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) on Dec 16, 2017 at 9:52am PST

Yes, there is. Several in fact.

In response to consumer demand, manufacturers and beauty brands have created a wide variety of biodegradable glitter products over the last few years, which we think the Strictly backstage teams will be shipping in by the boatload.

That means this year’s contestants, who include news presenter Kate Silverton, former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts and Steps singer Faye Tozer, will still be able to sparkle on the dance floor. Phew.

Looking for some guilt-free glitter yourself? Here are five ocean-friendly alternatives…

1. Eco Glitter Fun

Available in more than 40 colours, Eco Glitter Fun is made from a certified compostable film, and it’s completely vegan too. Individual pots start from £4 for 3.5g and there are a variety of boxed sets for creating more elaborate designs.

Spending our Sunday chilling and drooling over glitter…as you do. 💙✨💙 Merman Glitter Love 💕 🧜‍♂️ A post shared by ecoglitterfun biodegradable ✨ (@eco.glitter.fun) on Jul 29, 2018 at 9:30am PDT



2. The Gypsy Shrine

Made from cellulose derived from eucalyptus trees, The Gypsy Shrine’s biodegradable loose glitters come in 10 different pigments, including pink, lavender and turquoise, priced at £6.95 each for a 7g pot.

⚡️BIO GLITTER AND 30% OFF RIGHT NOW???⚡️Code FLASH30 At checkout! #EcoGlitter A post shared by THE GYPSY SHRINE (@thegypsyshrine) on Aug 23, 2018 at 7:12am PDT

3. Sleek

Affordable make-up brand Sleek has jumped on the eco-glitter bandwagon with its range of loose glitters. Sleek Glitterfest Biodegradable Glitter (£5.49 for 10g, Boots), comes in five colours – but it’s best used as a hair or body product because some shades shouldn’t be used on your lips or eyes (check the product description before use).

Today we had a little fun with my hair 😍 #gliterfordays #glitterhair #happysaturday #glitter #sleekglitter @headgraffiti @headgraffitibosslady A post shared by HAIR BY SAM MITTING (@hairbysamitting) on Jul 2, 2016 at 2:53am PDT

4. EcoStardust

Looking for sparkle on an industrial scale? EcoStardust sells glitter in quantities from 6g (£5.50) all the way up to 100g (£39), all made from plant cellulose. You can also made your own custom glitter blend, choosing from four sizes (standard to ultra chunky) and up to five different colours.

Which colour would you chose? ✨ . . crueltyfree #veganmakeup #ecoglitter #ecostardust #glittermua #glittermakeup #bioglitter #vegan #sustainable #nongmo #party #ecofriendly #wastewatersafe #biodegradableglitter #greenbeauty #greenbeautyblogger #greenbeautybloggeruk #glitterartist #ecomakeup #ecomua #glitter #makeup #sparkle #festival #festivalfashion #festivalmakeup #ecoglam #enmember #glitterwithoutthelitter A post shared by EcoStardust (@ecostardust) on Aug 16, 2018 at 12:19pm PDT



5. Glitterlution

Choose from powder, fine or chunky particles with Glitterlution. Prices start from £2.99 for a 5ml jar of the chunky variety, and the brand also offers a range of multicoloured gift sets.

Some early afternoon ✨✨✨ for your viewing pleasure, provided by the princess and girl boss of @thefantasytribe @bethsykess wearing @glitterlution #biodegradable #glitter #biodegradableglitter #ecoglitter #bioglitter the original bioglitter brand with 365 glitters and counting! A post shared by Glitterlution Bioglitter (@glitterlution) on Apr 24, 2018 at 7:23am PDT

- Press Association