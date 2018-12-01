Strictly fans hail Mamma Mia-themed opening dance as show’s best ever

Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing kicked off with an energetic Mamma Mia medley – and fans said it might have been the show’s best opening dance ever.

In a high-energy group routine featuring tracks by Swedish pop stars ABBA, the professional dancers were joined by the judges and the six remaining celebrity dancers for a colourful group effort.

Mamma Mia! Bruno and Anton give a whole new meaning to dad dancing 😂 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/13rDUN86Yu — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 1, 2018

Including hits like Voulez-Vous and Dancing Queen, the ensemble performed to brass, keyboards and electric guitar, kicking off an episode that saw Faye Tozer score a perfect total of 40 points.

Fans hailed the performance as the best opening dance of the series, if not of all time, taking special interest in the judge’s turns on the Strictly floor.

@bbcstrictly loved the fact that the judges joined in the opening dance. Best opening yet #judgescandance — Mandy Williams (@Ajay1107) December 1, 2018

@bbcstrictly Mamma Mia! What a show, from the amazing opening number through all six of the couples’ outstanding dances. Everyone was terrific 💃🏼🕺🏻 — David Mitten (@DavidJMitten) December 1, 2018

One fan was left stunned by judge Bruno Tonioli’s legs, as the Italian choreographer shimmied across the floor.

@bbcstrictly stunning opening dance!!!! The JUDGES... Bruno's legs!!! So much fun. Yay. — Dr. Rachel Gillett (@redgillett) December 1, 2018

Another social media user found themselves on the verge of tears following the opening dance, taking special notice of professional dancer Anton Du Beke’s legs.

Welling up at that #strictly opening number! Seeing the judges dance too! And I never knew anton had calves?! Short shorts! @bbcstrictly #StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/kDsM3Ooe7r — Louisa Mallett (@bakedbylou) December 1, 2018

Another fan watching at home found that they could not stop smiling throughout the show.

What a brilliant opening dance @bbcstrictly Smiled throughout . Great entertainment #StrictlyComeDancing2018 — Siân Is Me (@Lynsm7) December 1, 2018

One fan had a simple wish: for every week to be musicals week.

Awesome opening pro dance on @bbcstrictly Every week should be musicals week! #strictly10 — Richard Ashworth (@Rashers3) December 1, 2018

- Press Association