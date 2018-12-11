Strictly Come Dancing Grand Final songs and dances revealed

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev will repeat their Dirty Dancing-themed routine from earlier in the series in a bid to win back favour from the public in the Strictly Come Dancing Grand Final.

The four remaining couples will each perform three times during this Saturday’s glittering finale – a judges’ pick dance, their own favourite routine from the series and a new showdance.

The former Pussycat Dolls star and her professional partner, who have been in the bottom two for the past three weeks, will perform their salsa to (I’ve Had The) Time Of My Life by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes as their judges’ pick.

The duo performed the routine during the show’s Movie Week, and they received 35 points from the judges.

Their showdance will be to Birdy’s Keeping Your Head Up.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton’s foxtrot to Jeff Beck’s Hi Ho Silver Lining, which saw them top the leaderboard with 33 points in week four, has been chosen as their judges’ pick for the Grand Final.

The documentary filmmaker and her partner will do their showdance to Land Of A Thousand Dances by Wilson Pickett.

YouTuber Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell’s judges’ pick is their paso doble to Bastille’s Pompeii from week seven, while Steps star Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice will give their romantic Viennese Waltz to Seal’s It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World from week two.

Sugg and Buswell’s showdance is to I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor by Arctic Monkeys, while Tozer and Pernice’s showdance will be to the 1930s song Lullaby Of Broadway, written by Harry Warren and Al Dubin.

The third choice for each couple, their favourite dances from the series, will be revealed on the night.

The Strictly Come Dancing Grand Final is on Saturday at 6.30pm, BBC One.

- Press Association