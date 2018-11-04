Strictly Come Dancing continues ratings high

Strictly Come Dancing has continued to dominate Saturday night viewing figures with last night’s show boasting an average of 9.5 million viewers, the BBC said.

According to overnight figures, BBC One’s popular dancing series was the most-watched programme across all channels on TV yesterday, with a peak of 10.3 million viewers. Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice performing a tango during Strictly Come Dancing (BBC)

ITV’s The X Factor was dogged with sound issues, leading to Saturday night’s public vote for contestants being cancelled.

The show apologised and said the vote would open during Sunday night’s show at 8.30pm.

We apologise for the technical issue that affected the sound on part of tonight’s episode of The X Factor. We are investigating why this happened.



We can confirm Saturday’s public vote has been cancelled and will instead open in Sunday’s show at 8.30pm on ITV. — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) November 3, 2018

Overnight viewing figures show The X Factor averaged 3.7 million viewers and peaked with 4.5 million, ITV said.

Strictly Come Dancing’s leaderboard is currently topped by Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev with a high score of 39 after impressing with a foxtrot.

Red Dwarf’s Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden failed to impress with their quickstep, landing at the bottom of the Strictly leaderboard with a score of 22.

BBC newsreader Kate Silverton tackled the series’ first Argentine tango, despite an injury during which she said she had “stripped” the muscle on her rib earlier in the week.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood, who gave the performance a four, called it “stuck in the mud”.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said the performance looked a little “laboured”, and did not have enough chemistry.

ITV’s figures include catch-up channel +1.- Press Association