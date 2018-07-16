Stranger Things teases new addition to Hawkins with retro trailer

Stranger Things fans have been given a glimpse at the forthcoming third series, although not in the way they were perhaps expecting.

In the form of a cheesy, retro TV advert, a brand new shopping centre called Starcourt Mall has been unveiled to be arriving in Hawkins, Indiana – the fictional setting for the 1980s-based Netflix sci-fi/horror show.

Filled with nostalgic references and boasting of Hawkins’ “step into the future”, the commercial is pleasingly at odds with the premise of the programme – a monster terrorising the inhabitants from alternate dimension the Upside Down.

Ahoy! Something is coming... to Hawkins, Indiana! pic.twitter.com/BI4wFRVzvB — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 16, 2018

Hawkins is described as a “growing patriotic community and a shining example of the American dream” in the clip, backed by typically 1980s music.

At the end of the advert, series regular Steve – played by Joe Keery – and newcomer Robin – played by Maya Hawke – make an appearance as employees of the mall’s ice cream parlour Scoops Ahoy.

It is the first glimpse of Hawke – the daughter of Hollywood stars Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke – in character, and both she and Keery’s character look uncomfortable in the advert as they say: “Ahoy!”

#StrangerThings Season 3 First Look: Say ahoy to Steve and Robin (played by new cast member, Maya Hawke) https://t.co/zLZM6Gzo6U pic.twitter.com/xE5Uq4uqeS — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 16, 2018

The clip also hints at the premiere date for the series, as it ends with the words “coming next summer”.

Steve was one of the most popular characters following the second series, thanks to his looking after the younger characters in their continued fight against the monster.

Stranger Things is nominated for five primetime Emmy Awards this year, including best supporting actress for Millie Bobby Brown and outstanding drama series.

The series also stars David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton among others.

- Press Association