Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer on her ‘exciting’ role in Velvet Buzzsaw

Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer said it was “exciting” to take on a different type of role in satirical horror film Velvet Buzzsaw.

Dyer, 22, is best known as teenager Nancy Wheeler in Netflix’s sci-fi drama Stranger Things.

However the US actress’ latest role is in Velvet Buzzsaw, also a Netflix offering, which is a gory horror set in the rarefied world of high-end art. Natalia Dyer’s latest role is in Netflix’s Velvet Buzzsaw (Matt Crossick/PA Wire)

Dyer said an exciting part of being an actor is trying different roles.

She told the Press Association: “As an actor you’re always trying to seek out new things and try different things. It was a very different role and it felt different and that’s exciting.

“Of course I love playing Nancy – but it’s fun, that’s the point is to explore different people.”

Dyer attended the Velvet Buzzsaw premiere in Los Angeles with Stranger Things co-star and boyfriend Charlie Heaton.

The pair were pictured together a day earlier at the movie’s Sundance Film Festival premiere.

Stranger Things season three is due to arrive on Netflix on July 4 while Velvet Buzzsaw will hit the streaming service on February 1.

