Stormzy launches #Merky Books publishing imprint to help young writers

Stormzy is launching his own publishing imprint called #Merky Books, which will help young writers become published authors.

The rapper announced his new venture, a collaboration with Penguin Random House, on Instagram.

He wrote: “I know too many talented writers that don’t always have an outlet or a means to get their work seen and hopefully #Merky Books can now be a reference point for them to say ‘I can be an author’ and for that to be a realistic and achievable goal.

“Reading and writing as a kid was integral to where I am today and I from the bottom of my heart cannot wait to hear your stories, your poems, your novels, your sci-fis and then getting them out into the big wide world.”

He added that he is “proper proud of this” and that #Merky Books will “be doing school competitions, taking entries and submissions and looking for writers as well”.

Stormzy, real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, added: “#Merky Books will also be offering a paid internship in 2019!”

The 24-year-old grime star’s first book to be released under the imprint will be his own called Rise Up: The #Merky Journey So Far, which will be available from November 1.

Stormzy was described by Penguin as the “voice of a generation” in a tweet from the publisher.

The imprint aims to publish two to three books per year, and “form a home for a new generation of voices”, Penguin said on its website.

#Merky Books is the latest addition to the Mobo and Brit Award-winning artist’s Merky empire, which already includes a record label and a music festival.

- Press Association