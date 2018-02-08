Stormzy, John Boyega and Daniel Sturridge join stars at Black Panther premiere

Stormzy, John Boyega and Daniel Sturridge were among an all-star audience at the Black Panther European premiere.

The rapper, actor, and professional footballer were snapped together on the red carpet – black for the occasion – at the Hammersmith Apollo in London.

Stormzy made an appearance (Ian West/PA)

They joined the ensemble cast of the film at Thursday night’s event along with other British stars from the world of sport, music and entertainment.

Emeli Sande was among the guests (Ian West/PA)

Singers Leona Lewis and Emeli Sande, musician Little Simz and boxer Tony Bellew also attended the premiere ahead of the film’s release next week.

Naughty Boy also made an appearance (Ian West/PA)

A surprise Black Eyed Peas reunion took place at the event with Taboo, Will.I.Am and Apl. De. Ap turning up together.

Taboo, Will.I.Am and Apl. De. Ap of the Black Eyed Peas (Ian West/PA)

Set in the fictional African nation of Wakanda, Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman in the leading role along with an all-star cast including Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Kaluuya, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Martin Freeman, Andy Serkis and Forest Whitaker.

The film, which has so far received rave reviews from the critics, is the first Marvel production to focus on black characters from the comics.