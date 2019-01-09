Stormzy feels like an underdog with everything to prove ahead of Glastonbury

Stormzy has said he feels like an underdog with everything to prove following the critical reaction to his headline slot at Glastonbury.

His first album, Gang Signs And Prayer, has propelled the grime artist from south London to the Pyramid Stage with little by way of a back catalogue.

But Stormzy has said that, despite only having one album to his name, he feels he is meant to headline at the festival and has the confidence to deliver a fitting performance.

Speaking to Elle magazine, the rapper said that, whatever happens in the summer, the critics will be proved either right or wrong.

He said: “I can’t wait. I’ve got mad underdog syndrome, but I got confidence, too.

“I feel like I have so much to prove, but at the end of the day, I’m Stormzy – and I’m meant to be here.

“This is the biggest moment. The biggest stage, the biggest all-eyes-on-me kind of spotlight in my career, ever.

“I get it. Only one album, where’s all the number ones? But I think the argument doesn’t even deserve the fuel. Stormzy outside Cambridge University (Cambridge University/PA)

“When June 28th comes, either everyone will be proved right or wrong, but I am the headliner and I will come and give you a headline performance.

“I am looking forward to doing exactly what I know I am capable of doing.”

Stormzy has said he is growing tired of being used as a political symbol following his Brit Awards comments concerning Theresa May and the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

He said: “If I’m honest, being used as a political pawn all the time, it’s like, you’ve got to get off me a bit.

“I am just a 25-year-old man, a kid. A man-boy who’s still trying to figure it all out.”

Stormzy has promised a performance in the vein of Radiohead, Coldplay or Beyonce when he takes to the Pyramid stage in June.

- Press Association