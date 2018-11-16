Stormy Daniels to appear on Ray D'Arcy show

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels will be among the guests on The Ray D'Arcy Show this weekend.

She is expected to discuss "her alleged affair with Donald Trump and the non-disclosure agreement that she signed in the run-up to the 2016 American Presidential Election."

Her "tell-all book", Full Disclosure, was published last month.

Ms Daniels said she is happy about her return to Ireland.

"After falling in love with Ireland on my previous visit, I could not be more excited to return," she said.

I'm looking forward to speaking with Ray D'Arcy about this wild last year of my life and what I have planned next.

Host Ray D'Arcy says he is looking forward to "having a chat with one of the most talked-about women in the world at the moment" on Saturday at 9.50pm.