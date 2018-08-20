Stormy Daniels: I wanted to apologise for CBB no-show but I wasn’t allowed

Stormy Daniels has said she wanted to apologise to viewers for not appearing on Celebrity Big Brother, but was blocked from doing so.

The American adult film star, who gained notoriety after suing President Donald Trump following an alleged affair, also said she was offered a “lot of money” to take part.

In a pre-recorded interview on ITV’s Loose Women, days after her original appearance on the show had been pulled at the last minute, Daniels said: “It started a while back, when I initially was approached about doing Big Brother.

“Full disclosure, I didn’t really know what I was getting myself in to. I’d never seen the show.”

She said the initial offer to take part in the show was “crazy” and “very tempting”, before she realised she would not be able to “make that long of a commitment” because of ongoing litigation with Mr Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen.

Daniels, 39, said that her deal for CBB was then “re-negotiated to a week for a substantially smaller sum than is being reported”.

It was widely reported that Daniels had been offered £750,000 to appear in the series.

She added: “As everybody knows, I’m going through a divorce and custody stuff.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to come because there had been some issues, but I flew over (and) had the plan that I wanted to work with producers and try to come to some sort of agreement that was beneficial for both of us.

“I was going to come over and apologise in person on the live taping to the British public and the producers and see what we could work out.”

She said she did the “pre-tapings” for CBB, adding: “Then I got word there was a development in my custody case, I was very honest, which I guess was my mistake, I told the truth, to the producers that I was uncomfortable spending the night in the house.”

Daniels said she wanted to be able to speak to her daughter, and that “being a mum comes first”.

“But I wanted to work with them,” she added.

“I wanted to go onto the live show, because I knew there was an audience, apologise in person, explain myself, see what could be worked out and there’s a crazy rumour that I wanted more money, actually I gave up my entire fee and asked that it be donated to charity, so that’s just crazy.

“Instead, they did not want me to go on the live show, said that if I would come in the next morning, which would have been this morning (Friday August 17) and spend all day, that I could then end that day with a diary, video thing (in the Diary Room) and explain myself that way and they would give my day rate to a charity.”

Daniels said that there was an “agreement”, and that she was also going to return to the show a few more times “for no fee, or for a donated fee” while doing charity work in the UK.

“I thought it was a great way to salvage some of the show, explain in person, apologise in person, not let down the British fans and most importantly I just really wanted to do something nice and donate to some charities.”

Asked what then happened, Daniels said: “That’s the good question.

“We agreed to that, the live show started, I stayed at the hotel.

“They came back a couple of hours later and said, ‘You’re either going to go on and stay in the house, follow the contract to a ‘T’ or we’re deporting you in the morning at 6am’.”

Channel 5 said in a statement given to the show: “Stormy Daniels was booked to appear on the show several months ago.

“Hours before the show was due to go live, she informed the production team that she no longer wished to enter the house as previously agreed.

“Producers discussed a variety of options with her but were unable to agree any acceptable conditions for her to enter the house.

“Reports that Stormy asked for more money are completely false.”

Daniels claims she had sex with Mr Trump in 2006, when he was married, which he has denied.

Are you speaking out now in a way to feel safer?

She is suing Mr Trump and his former longtime personal lawyer, Mr Cohen, and seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

Asked if she feels her life is under threat, she said: “My answer to that question is going to change daily.

“Some days I can slip out and go about my day and I almost feel normal for a minute and then I look around and I’ve got two big bodyguards behind me. Another day, I get crazy hate mail and death threats.”

She added that she thinks Mr Trump is a “man who is in over his head”.

