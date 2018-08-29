Storm Keating gets stitches after son accidentally jabs her in the face

Storm Keating ended up in a Singaporean hospital after she was accidentally jabbed her in the face with his fork.

Ronan Keating's wife needed stitches after their son Copper jabbed her above the eye in a restaurant.

The 15-month-old snuck a fork off the table during dinner and as she tried to retrieve it from him, the incident happened.

The Australian-born TV producer shared snaps of the doctors sewing up her wounds.

“Where you find yourself at 2 am after your toddler sneaks a fork off the table during dinner & you couldn’t get it back quick enough,” she captioned the photos.

The family are currently spending time in Asia as Ronan Keating tours with Boyzone on their last ever Asian tour and according to one of Keating's latest snaps she not letting the incident ruin her time.

"Wearing my stitches with pride," she captioned along with the tags, #feellikeapirate, #notlettingitruinmytimethough, #couldbeworse and #contemplatinghowluckyweare.