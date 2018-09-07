Stop everything - both Hozier and Gavin James have new music out today

This Friday you’re spoiled for choice when it comes to Irish music with two crowd favourites releasing new material today.

Hozier is back with his new album after a long four year wait for fans.

The Nina Cried Power EP is available to listen to online.

The EP is only four songs in length and Hozier himself says that Nina Simone was a major tribute for the project.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, he said that Simone inspired the title song, referring to it as "a song about protest songs."

And if this wasn't enough good news for you, the man himself said that this was just a 'small taste' of what's to come on his upcoming full-length album.

#NinaCriedPower is out now. It’s a joy to share new work with you after so long. Listen here: https://t.co/Iur81FhykT pic.twitter.com/kaGxncP6VJ — Hozier (@Hozier) September 6, 2018

Irish musical talent doesn't stop there.

Irish Song of the Year award winner, Gavin James, has delighted fans with a new single and details about his new album.

Only Ticket Home is the long-awaited follow up to James’ debut album, Bitter Pill, which exploded onto the music scene with hits like Nervous back in 2015.

Aaah Glow is out everywhere in the 🌎 and here’s the big reveal of something that’s been in the works for a while! Album number 2!!! You can pre order it now here and ya get Glow for free when you do: https://t.co/sYxUzJStnp

watch the video to see what it’s gonna be called x pic.twitter.com/oOyifLHVHx — Gavin James (@gavinjames) September 7, 2018

The album is available to pre-order now, expected to drop on October 26, but his new single Glow is ready to listen to now.

Safe to say, your music needs are sorted this Friday.