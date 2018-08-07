Stomach virus forces Pink to cancel third show in Sydney

Pop superstar Pink remained in a hospital on Tuesday with a stomach virus, forcing her to postpone a third Sydney show, her promoter said.

The singer’s Beautiful Trauma world tour’s first concert in Sydney was scheduled for last Friday, but she cancelled that show on doctor’s orders.

The 38-year-old battled through a Saturday night show.

P!NK’s performance scheduled for tonight at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena has been postponed.



Pink was admitted to Hospital on Sunday night, treated and discharged.



She was readmitted on Monday.



A further announcement will be made when an update becomes available. pic.twitter.com/AyTN7wu9Sx — Live Nation AUS & NZ (@LiveNationOzNz) August 6, 2018

Promoter Live Nation tweeted that Pink was admitted to a hospital on Sunday suffering from dehydration and was discharged. But she was readmitted and diagnosed with a gastric virus hours before her Monday concert.

Live Nation said that Tuesday night’s show would not go ahead based on medical advice.

“Pink remained in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery. She will be reassessed by her doctors today,” Live Nation said in a statement.

We wish @Pink a speedy recovery and hope she feels better soon. ❤️ Sending Love. https://t.co/B2X1G38Iym — Sony Music Australia (@SonyMusicAU) August 6, 2018

The three cancelled shows are expected to be rescheduled.

Pink’s Australian tour is scheduled from July 4 to August 26.

Pink last toured Australia in 2013 when she performed 46 shows as part of her Truth About Love world tour.

- Press Association