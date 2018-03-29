Sting puckers up to Trudie Styler on TV show Lorraine
29/03/2018 - 11:06:00Back to Showbiz Home
Sting surprised wife Trudie Styler when he joined her on breakfast TV – with the pair puckering up for a kiss.
Styler, 64, was on ITV show Lorraine to discuss her new film, Freak Show
Near the end of her interview, Fields Of Gold singer and former Police frontman Sting, 66, arrived clutching a bouquet.
“I woke up this morning and the bed was empty,” he said.
Surprise! @OfficialSting dropped by with a little gift for wife Trudie Styler after her chat with @reallorraine about new movie @freakshowmovie this morning 🌷 pic.twitter.com/JrJJTcBbnD— Lorraine (@lorraine) March 29, 2018
But when Styler asked: “Did you buy these flowers?” Sting was a little coy.
“I stole them,” he joked. “I didn’t have any money so I had to pinch them.”
After surprising his producer and director wife by joining her in the studio, he puckered up to give her a kiss.
Asked about the secret to their 25-year marriage, Styler said of the man she calls Pookie: “I have a husband who’s constantly on the road so I’ve got to do something….
“We really have very busy lives…Having careers and independent lives is very important.”
Join the conversation - comment here