Steven Tyler demands Trump stops playing Aerosmith songs at rallies

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has sent a letter to President Donald Trump ordering him to stop playing the band’s songs at political rallies.

It comes after Aerosmith’s 1993 hit Livin’ On The Edge was played at a rally in Charleston, West Virginia on Tuesday.

The singer previously sent the Trump campaign two cease-and-desist letters in 2015 for its use of the band’s music.

A new letter, sent by his lawyer Dina LaPolt, said: “As we have made clear numerous times, Mr Trump is creating the false impression that our client has given his consent for the use of his music, and even that he endorses the presidency of Mr Trump.

Steven Tyler sends cease-and-desist letter to Donald Trump for playing Aerosmith at rally https://t.co/2W0IT1Bkep @IamStevenT — Dina LaPolt (@dinalapolt) August 22, 2018

“By using Livin’ On The Edge, without our client’s permission, Mr Trump is falsely implying that our client, once again, endorses his campaign and/or his presidency, as evidenced by actual confusion seen from the reactions of our client’s fans all over social media.”

THIS IS NOT ABOUT DEMS VS. REPUB. I DO NOT LET ANYONE USE MY SONGS WITHOUT MY PERMISSION. MY MUSIC IS FOR CAUSES NOT FOR POLITICAL CAMPAIGNS OR RALLIES. PROTECTING COPYRIGHT AND SONGWRITERS IS WHAT I’VE BEEN FIGHTING FOR EVEN BEFORE THIS CURRENT ADMINISTRATION TOOK OFFICE. — Steven Tyler (@IamStevenT) August 22, 2018

Tyler took to Twitter to say the letter was not about his political beliefs, but about protecting copyright.

He wrote: “THIS IS NOT ABOUT DEMS VS. REPUB. I DO NOT LET ANYONE USE MY SONGS WITHOUT MY PERMISSION. MY MUSIC IS FOR CAUSES NOT FOR POLITICAL CAMPAIGNS OR RALLIES. PROTECTING COPYRIGHT AND SONGWRITERS IS WHAT I’VE BEEN FIGHTING FOR EVEN BEFORE THIS CURRENT ADMINISTRATION TOOK OFFICE.

“THIS IS ONE OF THE REASONS WHY @JOEPERRY AND I HAVE BEEN PUSHING THE SENATE TO PASS THE MUSIC MODERNIZATION ACT. NO IS A COMPLETE SENTENCE.”

THIS IS ONE OF THE REASONS WHY @JOEPERRY AND I HAVE BEEN PUSHING THE SENATE TO PASS THE MUSIC MODERNIZATION ACT.



NO IS A COMPLETE SENTENCE. — Steven Tyler (@IamStevenT) August 22, 2018

After Tyler’s cease-and-desist letters in 2015, Mr Trump tweeted: “Even though I have the legal right to use Steven Tyler’s song, he asked me not to. Have better one to take its place!

Even though I have the legal right to use Steven Tyler’s song, he asked me not to. Have better one to take its place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2015

Steven Tyler got more publicity on his song request than he’s gotten in ten years. Good for him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2015

“Steven Tyler got more publicity on his song request than he’s gotten in ten years. Good for him!”

- Press Association