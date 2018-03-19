Steven Spielberg to attend Ready Player One premiere

Steven Spielberg will pay homage to some of pop culture’s most beloved franchises when Ready Player One premieres in London.

The film-maker will attend the European debut of the adaptation of Ernest Cline’s novel of the same name, alongside stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke and Ben Mendelsohn.

Save the OASIS, save the world. See #ReadyPlayerOne only in cinemas March 29. Get advance tickets now: https://t.co/mzXCGPBgrt pic.twitter.com/Qc7SRzVbGn — Warner Bros. UK (@WarnerBrosUK) March 15, 2018

The movie follows Wade Watts, played by Sheridan, on his journey to win ownership of the virtual universe the Oasis, an internet-based simulation that allows people to live out their fantasies in virtual reality.

Back To The Future, Superman, King Kong and The Breakfast Club are just some of the classic pieces of entertainment that are referenced throughout the film.

From director Steven Spielberg, comes an adventure too big for the real world. #ReadyPlayerOne only in theaters March 29. pic.twitter.com/eVPB7iBWFR — Ready Player One (@readyplayerone) March 10, 2018

Also attending the premiere at the Vue in Leicester Square will be Simon Pegg and Master Of None star Lena Waithe, as well as Cline.

Ready Player One is released in UK cinemas on March 28.