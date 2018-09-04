Steve Irwin’s daughter shares touching tribute on 12th anniversary of his death

Steve Irwin’s daughter paid tribute to the Australian wildlife expert on the 12th anniversary of his death.

Bindi Irwin was eight years old when her conservationist father, 44, was killed by a stingray on September 4 2006.

Twelve years after Irwin’s death, Bindi, 20, tweeted a childhood picture of herself, brother Robert, 14, mother Terri, 54, and her father, who was nicknamed the Crocodile Hunter due to his TV programme of the same name.

Together Forever ❤️ A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Sep 3, 2018 at 6:47pm PDT

The picture was captioned “Together Forever”, along with a heart emoji. Irwin’s wife, Terri, retweeted her daughter’s post.

In April, Irwin’s legacy was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Speaking at the ceremony in Los Angeles, Bindi said: “We try to continue dad’s legacy each and every day and we want to make sure everything he lived and died for continues on into the future.

“I have to tell you that I never in my wildest dreams imagined that this would become a reality and this is such an honour as a family.”

Irwin died in 2006 after being attacked by a stingray as he was filming for a documentary on the Great Barrier Reef, off the coast of Queensland.

He was the star of more than 200 documentaries during which he confronted some of the world’s most dangerous animals in an effort to conserve them.

- Press Association