Steve Irwin’s children launch wildlife TV show ‘honouring Dad’

The family of late wildlife expert Steve Irwin are returning to TV screens with a new series “honouring Dad”.

Continuing the legacy of the fearless Irwin, who was killed by a stingray in 2006, his family will star in Crikey It’s The Irwins, due to air on Animal Planet.

Wife Terri and children Bindi and Robert Irwin will be documented as they care for more than 1,200 animals at the family-owned Australia Zoo in Queensland.

Daughter Bindi said: “It’s really special for us as a little family, we always remember Dad said ‘I don’t care if people remember me, I care if people remember my message.’

“And I think that each and every one of us have this unique opportunity to leave a legacy, and Dad’s legacy was truly extraordinary, which is why we want to continue it forever. And as a family, we’re so blessed to get to do what we love.”

Happy World Lemur Day everyone!! 💚 pic.twitter.com/ikNaekecJw — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) October 26, 2018

The series will see the family continuing Irwin’s conservation and rescue mission at the sprawling zoo, caring for wild and dangerous creatures – including a crocodile recused by the late and daring wildlife expert himself.

Young Robert will be following in his father’s footsteps and feeding the monstrous reptile himself.

He said: “It’s all about really honouring Dad, because when something like that happens, if you lose someone so close to you, it’s easy for it to just all get too much.

“It’ll always be completely heartbreaking, but if you can work on focusing on the positive aspects, and for us it’s all been about making sure that his message continues.”

Irwin was launched to stardom with The Crocodile Hunter, which made him a household name for his fearless handling of dangerous animals, as well as his thick Australian accent.

His family would often feature on his shows, even being handled as babies next to potentially lethal animals.

Crikey It’s The Irwins will air on Animal Planet at 8pm on Sunday night.- Press Association